(Vatican News Network)On January 12, Pope Francis received Italian security personnel who maintain law and order around the Vatican. It is also possible, he said, to be a peacemaker, a peace craftsman, through concrete actions, even small ones, and by doing one’s own work. The Italian police are responsible for public order in and around St. Peter’s Square, as well as during the pope’s pastoral visits to Rome and Italy.

The Pope noted that this service “can be a sign of God’s care for the brothers and sisters you meet every day, who expect from you an act of kindness and hospitality”. “Today, how much we need people who work for peace with deeds, not rhetoric, while conscientiously fulfilling their duties to serve the public good.”

The Pope expressed his “sincere thanks” to the police officers for their service “with a spirit of selflessness and sacrifice”. “I have great admiration for your work when faithful and pilgrims gather from all over the world to meet the Pope, to visit the tomb of the Apostle Peter and to pray at the tomb of his successor,” he said.

In addition, the Pope expressed his appreciation for the generous efforts, dedicated and professional service of Italian security personnel. “As staff of the Italian State, in fulfilling your mandate, this service also reflects the good relations that exist between Italy and the Holy See,” he said.

The Pope encouraged those present to say, “In the fulfillment of the duties entrusted to you, hold fast to the ideas and determinations that motivate your life and your actions”. He wishes that although your work often involves sacrifice and danger, “always be inspired by the desire to help others and the community”.

Finally, the Pope suggested that Italian police officers keep a small Gospel book in their pockets so that they can be read at any time of the day.

