Pope Francis met with civil authorities in Kazakhstan, urging them to seek harmony, as they have done in history and tradition, so that peace and democracy prevail at home.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan on September 13 for his 38th international pastoral visit. In the evening local time, the Pope met with civil authorities and the diplomatic corps in the capital Nur-Sultan, extending his sincere greetings and saying that he was “honoured” to visit the country as a “peaceful pilgrim”, “Seeking dialogue and solidarity”.

The Pope, straight to the point, stressed the urgent need for peace in today’s world and “to restore harmony”. The Pope used the image of the traditional Kazakh instrument, the dombra, throughout his speech to illustrate his thoughts. The dongbra, also known as the two-stringed qin, originated in the Middle Ages and has been handed down with legends and poems, linking the past and the present.

Dombola symbolizes the inheritance of tradition in seeking common ground while reserving differences, and its melody goes hand in hand with the memory of Kazakhstan. For this reason, the Pope noted, Dombura “serves as a reminder that, in the current rapid economic and social changes, the bonds that connect us with those who came before cannot be ignored”. Kazakhstan’s memory contains “a glorious history of culture and humanity, as well as suffering”. The country has had prison camps and mass exiles. Nonetheless, “the Kazakh people do not allow themselves to continue to suffer from these injustices: the memory of restricted freedoms makes them genuinely concerned with the subject of inclusivity”.

Returning to the image of the Dombura, the Pope mentioned that it was an instrument plucked with two strings. The two parallel strings symbolize the harmony of the harsh winter and heat of Kazakhstan, the harmony of modernity and the historic city. “More importantly, we can hear the ‘music fluttering’ of the souls of Asia and Europe, which endow it with a long-term ‘mission to connect the two continents’.” Kazakhstan is home to 550 ethnic groups and more than 80 languages , people of all ethnic groups have different historical, cultural and religious traditions. This makes the country “a unique multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious workshop” destined to be a “land of encounters”.

With this vision in mind, the Pope stressed that he came to Kazakhstan “to underscore the importance and urgency of this aspect of encounter, to which all religions are called to contribute in particular”. Religious freedom represents “the best avenue for civil society to live in harmony”. Furthermore, the word Kazakh conjures up a path of freedom and independence. Speaking of which, the Pope said that Kazakhstan “has affirmed the value of human life by abolishing the death penalty, recognizing the right of every human being to hope”, for which he “applauds”.

Regarding the democratic process that has taken place in Kazakhstan in recent months, the Pope noted that “the goal is to enhance the functioning of the parliament and local authorities, and more generally, to promote a better distribution of power”. This is laudable, but it is an arduous process that requires perseverance towards the goal and never going back.

At the end of his speech, Pope Francis thanked those present for their hospitality and for giving many religious leaders the opportunity to engage in fraternal dialogue these days. “I express to you who have the primary responsibility for the public good, to all the people of your country, my pleasure to be here, and to accompany all in prayer and care to ensure prosperity and harmony in this great country,” the Pope said. future efforts.”

