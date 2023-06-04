Pope meets Mexican bishops to talk about migration, challenges facing the country – Vatican News Vatican

On June 2, Pope Francis received the second batch of Mexican bishops who came to report on their ministry, and discussed with them the socio-political situation, immigration and violence. The pope praised the efforts of the bishops for those who fled.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of June 2, Pope Francis received the second batch of Mexican bishops who came to report on their work. The main topics of the conversation were immigration, the socio-political situation in Mexico and the violence in the country. After the meeting, Cardinal Aguiar Retes, the chief bishop of the Mexican Church, was interviewed by Vatican News and described his briefing to the Pope.

national challenge

Cardinal Aguiar begins by stating that “Mexico faces the same challenges as the world. For example, changing times make it difficult to pass on the faith to younger generations, hoping to provide them with clear benefits on the path of development, leading them to the Freedom, above all to develop their potential and help them find their true calling”.

sociopolitical situation

Another focus, the prelate of Mexico then pointed out, is the socio-political situation in Mexico. The socio-political situation has continued to grow due to high social inequalities and long-standing problems. Sometimes, although it is hoped that “political and social forces can agree on social interests”, there is not enough harmonious atmosphere.

immigration issue

According to the cardinal, the bishops who reported the ministry also talked with the Pope about immigration. The influx of migrants is a serious problem for a transit country in Mexico, a transit country on the way from the south to the United States and Canada. The Bishops are dedicated to the hard work of the “House of Travellers”: faced with very large and very crowded immigrant convoys, it is difficult for the Bishops to help all the migrants and meet their needs. “It is an extremely difficult task to encourage them, to feed them and to shelter them,” said Card Aguiar, adding that the pope commended the efforts of the bishops.

Finally, Cardinal Aguiar stressed that “it is necessary to unite all forces so that migrants have the opportunity to have a safer passage to their destination”. Currently, bishops in Mexico are working with bishops in the United States and Canada to make these modes of transit safer for people.

Prior to this, the Pope had received the first batch of debriefing bishops in Mexico on April 26.