Home » Pope meets President and Prime Minister in Hungary – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope meets President and Prime Minister in Hungary – Vatican News Vatican

by admin

Pope Francis’ first event in Hungary was to meet the country’s president and prime minister at the presidential palace.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis arrived in Budapest on April 28, starting his three-day pastoral visit to Hungary. His first stop was a private meeting with President Katalin Novák and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the country’s presidential palace.

The Pope arrived at the Hungarian Presidential Palace at 11:18 a.m. to receive an official welcome ceremony. In the square in front of the presidential palace, the Vatican national anthem and the Hungarian national anthem were played, and then the Pope greeted the president, prime minister and officials.

Afterwards, the Pope and President Novak walked into the presidential palace, took pictures and left messages in the VIP book. The Pope first met with President Novak privately and exchanged gifts. After the conversation, Madam President introduced the members of the First Family to the Pope, and then accompanied the Pope to the next room, where the Pope met with Prime Minister Orbán.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  What the Saudi-Iran deal means for Palestine, Israel, the U.S., and the Mideast – breaking news

You may also like

How much does it cost to go to...

A Ukrainian drone flew over Moscow unimpeded? •...

In Nebraska and South Carolina, two laws that...

Lecce-Udinese / Marino speaks: “We want to score...

TIM Unica Power protagonist of the new TIM...

The pottery workshops of Kôrô: a human and...

Pope to Hungarian authorities: Your country’s history teaches...

the postponement of Naples-Salernitana is official

Fashion trends thinness and plus size | Magazine

“Qué vida tan dura”, the latest preview of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy