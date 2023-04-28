Pope meets President and Prime Minister in Hungary – Vatican News Vatican

Pope Francis’ first event in Hungary was to meet the country’s president and prime minister at the presidential palace.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis arrived in Budapest on April 28, starting his three-day pastoral visit to Hungary. His first stop was a private meeting with President Katalin Novák and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the country’s presidential palace.

The Pope arrived at the Hungarian Presidential Palace at 11:18 a.m. to receive an official welcome ceremony. In the square in front of the presidential palace, the Vatican national anthem and the Hungarian national anthem were played, and then the Pope greeted the president, prime minister and officials.

Afterwards, the Pope and President Novak walked into the presidential palace, took pictures and left messages in the VIP book. The Pope first met with President Novak privately and exchanged gifts. After the conversation, Madam President introduced the members of the First Family to the Pope, and then accompanied the Pope to the next room, where the Pope met with Prime Minister Orbán.

