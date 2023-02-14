It is the responsibility of education to move from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge. Pope Francis met with a delegation from Georgia’s Surhan Saba Obeliani University to express the above thoughts. The Pope also spoke about the importance of culture and faith in a world plagued by hatred.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis received teachers and students from Georgia’s Università Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani (Università Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani) in the Privy Council Hall of the Vatican Apostolic Building on February 13. The delegation consisted of 84 people members. In a world surrounded by the darkness of hatred, the Pope urged those present to be a “soft light” that many young people can see.

The Pope said that light is culture, and it does not exist to show itself, but to let people see its surroundings and the larger things. In the Georgian language, the word “education” is derived from “light”, signifying the passage from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge. “Education for you is going to the light again, synonymous with enlightenment. It is so significant, it reminds one of lighting a lamp in a dark room: nothing is changed, but every the appearance of a thing”.

Learning and research, therefore, as a means of knowing oneself and the knowledge that this University offers, must place human dignity at the centre. The Pope emphasized that it is no accident that in the Georgian language, the root word for “light” appears in both the words “education” and “baptism”, forming a close relationship between culture and faith. “Georgian culture invites to light the lamp of education and to keep the window of faith open, for both illuminate the room of life”.

In addition, the Pope also mentioned that the history of Georgia records many journeys from darkness to light. He said: “Your country has always been able to get back on its feet and thrive, even through centuries of invasion and foreign rule. I think of the land that was taken. Your people, lively and brave , hospitable and love life, even in the darkest of times, they know how to cultivate a positive attitude, which benefits their beliefs and culture.”

In this sense, the Catholic Church is indispensable, like a “seed that bears fruit for all”. Education, the Pope pointed out, helps young people to grow, to discover and cultivate more fruitful roots, and to bring faith to them. Georgia is a young country with a long history. The Pope mentioned the memorable moments of his pastoral visit to the country in 2016, especially the meeting in the Patriarchate, “We are connected to each other under the sign of Christ’s robe; the Gospel describes that robe’ as seamless woven from top to bottom’ (Jn 19:23), which, according to tradition, symbolizes the unity of the Ecclesiastical Church of Christ”.

Finally, the Pope praised Surhan Saba Obeliani University as a model of fruitful cooperation between Catholics and Orthodox Christians in the field of culture and education. The Pope encouraged them to continue their efforts, inherit the tradition of this university, and “create spaces and bridges for the well-being of the country and its people.”

