Pope Meets with Charities Providing Aid to Vulnerable Children and the Sick in Lisbon

Lisbon, Portugal – In a recent meeting, Pope Francis sat down with representatives from various charity and aid organizations to discuss their efforts in providing assistance to those in need. Among the organizations present was the “Seraphim Parish Centre,” which focuses on helping individuals facing extreme difficulties, particularly lonely children and the sick.

The meeting, held on August 4, was covered by the Vatican News Network. Father Crespo, the head of the parish and St. Miso Center, began by giving a warm welcome speech to the Pope. He shared his personal experience and detailed the role of the parish and social center in the local community.

The center, also known as the Seraphim Parish Center due to its location, was established in 1959. Its founding priest recognized the need to address the specific challenges faced by the community and worked towards ensuring that the rights and means for a dignified life were protected. This vision led to the development of several social assistance programs tailored to the needs of the locals.

Presently, the St. Miso Social Center boasts a team of over 170 dedicated employees who provide services to nearly 800 individuals. The center offers a wide range of support, including kindergartens, youth centers, aged care homes, and aid programs for families in need. Father Crespo acknowledged the progress made in the lives of the community members while affirming that there is still much work to be done.

During the meeting, the Pope was also introduced to two other remarkable charitable groups. The first, known as the “Help the Children” home, was established 25 years ago to provide shelter and care for abandoned children. The second organization, aptly named “Believe,” has been assisting children and young people with cancer for the past 30 years. Their mission is to stand by these individuals throughout their illness and provide unwavering support.

The encounter between Pope Francis and the charity and aid groups aimed to shed light on their vital contributions to society and inspire others to join in their efforts. The Pope expressed his hope that the World Youth Festival would serve as a catalyst for further compassion and dedication to bringing joy to those in need.

