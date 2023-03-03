The Pope sent a message of condolences to O’Connell, the auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles, who was killed in the United States. He praised Bishop O’Connell as a good pastor who cared for people.

(Vatican News Network)David O’Connell, auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles, was killed on February 18, and his funeral mass was held on March 3. Pope Francis mourns the murder of Bishop O’Connell.

In a message of condolence to Archbishop José H. Gómez of Los Angeles, signed by Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, the Pope mourns the beloved bishop for his caring and Good Shepherd of the faithful. “Having learned of the tragic death of Auxiliary Bishop O’Connell, Pope Francis expresses his deepest condolences to the priests, religious, nuns and lay people of the Archdiocese and pledges his spiritual care to them,” the message of condolence reads.





Auxiliary Bishop O’Connell of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was shot dead on Saturday, February 18. After hearing the news, Archbishop Gomez said that Bishop O’Connell was a builder of peace, and he cared about the poor and immigrants during his lifetime.

The Pope joined them in thanking Bishop O’Connell for his dedication to the Church of Los Angeles over the years in the priesthood and episcopal ministry, “especially for the deep concern for the poor, the immigrant and the needy, for the preservation of the God-given sanctity and dignity of life, and his passion to promote solidarity, cooperation and peace in the local community”.

The message of condolences went on to say that the pope entrusted “the soul of Bishop O’Connell to the mercy of the Good Shepherd of Christ” and prayed that those who commemorate the bishop “will strengthen their resolve to reject violent ways and to overcome evil with good.” Finally, the Pope bestowed the Apostolic Blessing as a guarantee of peace and consolation in the Lord.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn