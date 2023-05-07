Pope mourns Serbia shootings, calls them senseless atrocities – Vatican News Vatican

17 people were killed in two consecutive days of shootings in Serbia. In a message of condolence, the Pope offered his condolences to those affected by the shooting and pledged to pray for them.

(Vatican News Network)There have been shootings in Serbia for two consecutive days, resulting in the death of 17 people. The pope expressed his sorrow over the tragic event, which he called “an undeniable atrocity”.

In a message of condolence to Archbishop Ladislav Német of Belgrade signed by Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, the Pope pledged to pray for those hit “by this senseless atrocity” and to They express their condolences. The Pope shared in spirit “the suffering of those who mourn the death of innocent victims, entrusting them to the loving arms of the Risen Lord”. The Pope blessed the grieving families and the wounded and asked for “the consolation and strength of the Holy Spirit to support them in their faith”.

On May 3, a 13-year-old boy opened fire at a school he attended in Belgrade, killing eight students and a security guard. The following day, on May 4, a shooting incident also occurred in Mladnovac, south of the capital, when a 21-year-old man opened fire, killing eight other people.

