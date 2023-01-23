At the end of the Angelus prayer, the Pope expressed his concern for Myanmar and Peru, which has experienced violence, and called for the path of dialogue. The pope also expressed his concern for Cameroon and tortured Ukraine.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis mentioned Myanmar after leading the believers to recite the Angelus on January 22, and felt sad about what happened in the country. A few days ago, a village there (Chan Thar) had its Assumption Temple burnt down. “It is one of the oldest and most important liturgical places in Myanmar,” the Pope explained. “My thoughts are with the unarmed civilians who have been severely tested in many cities. May the Lord bring this conflict to an end and a new era of forgiveness, love and peace. Together we pray to Our Lady for Myanmar”. The Pope and the faithful recited the Hail Mary.

The Pope also prayed for an end to violence in Peru. “Violence destroys the hope of a just solution. I encourage all concerned to follow the path of dialogue among brothers in the same country, with full respect for human rights and the rule of law. I join the bishops of Peru in saying no to violence,” he said. , wherever it came from! There shall be no more death”.

In addition, the pope mentioned that Cameroon is making progress in peace. He pointed out that this “positive signal” brings hope to resolve the conflict in the English-speaking region. “I encourage all parties to the agreement to persevere on the path of dialogue and mutual understanding, because the future can only be planned in encounter,” he said.

The Pope has not forgotten Ukraine either. “In these days of total unity for all Christians, let us not forget to pray for peace for the tormented Ukraine: may the Lord comfort and support the suffering people of Ukraine!” he said.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn