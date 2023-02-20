Home World Pope: Never forget the word of God – Vatican News
World

Pope: Never forget the word of God – Vatican News

by admin

In a recent meeting with a delegation of the United Bible Societies, the Pope referred to the experience of the early Christian communities, who had always carried the Word of God with them when they fled the oppression of anti-Christian religions.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis recently received a delegation from the United Bible Societies. Greeting the delegation, he referred to the experience of the early Christian community. The delegation was accompanied by Cardinal Koch, Prefect of the Holy See for the Promotion of Christian Unity.

Pope recalls the efforts of preachers of the Word who preach, listen and live “in favorable and unfavorable circumstances”, in “severe difficulties and persecutions”, in a world that is often “deaf to the voice of God” Holy Word”. In this way, the Pope pointed out, “persecution becomes an occasion to spread the Word, never to be forgotten”.

“I think of the many Christians who have been forced to flee their lands in our time. These men and women, like the early Christians, fled with the word of God they had received. They guarded their faith, Viewed as a treasure, it gives them meaning to face harsh and sometimes dire circumstances.”

Finally, the Pope mentioned the work of the United Bible Societies. He said, “It is commendable work to spread the Bible by publishing scriptures in different languages ​​and distributing them on all continents. The data you release is very important, and I am very happy to learn that this work of the United Bible Societies is getting better and better. increasingly working with many Catholics in many countries”.

See also  Gustav Gressel ukraine how finland can stop russia

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Subsidies to the economy and independent entrepreneurs of...

Still water thrown out of the Trinity dam...

Brazil: “Fraternity and hunger” at the center of...

The Government at the Battle of the Beaches...

Mondoblog, the microphone for women from all walks...

Srđan Lalić looks at the photos at the...

How to take backlit photos. – The world...

at least 19 dead- Corriere TV

Olor “Esperantza” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

Veto vs. Abstention: Biden’s choices in Security Council...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy