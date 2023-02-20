In a recent meeting with a delegation of the United Bible Societies, the Pope referred to the experience of the early Christian communities, who had always carried the Word of God with them when they fled the oppression of anti-Christian religions.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis recently received a delegation from the United Bible Societies. Greeting the delegation, he referred to the experience of the early Christian community. The delegation was accompanied by Cardinal Koch, Prefect of the Holy See for the Promotion of Christian Unity.

Pope recalls the efforts of preachers of the Word who preach, listen and live “in favorable and unfavorable circumstances”, in “severe difficulties and persecutions”, in a world that is often “deaf to the voice of God” Holy Word”. In this way, the Pope pointed out, “persecution becomes an occasion to spread the Word, never to be forgotten”.

“I think of the many Christians who have been forced to flee their lands in our time. These men and women, like the early Christians, fled with the word of God they had received. They guarded their faith, Viewed as a treasure, it gives them meaning to face harsh and sometimes dire circumstances.”

Finally, the Pope mentioned the work of the United Bible Societies. He said, “It is commendable work to spread the Bible by publishing scriptures in different languages ​​and distributing them on all continents. The data you release is very important, and I am very happy to learn that this work of the United Bible Societies is getting better and better. increasingly working with many Catholics in many countries”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn