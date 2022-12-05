On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Pope Francis issued a message calling for the inclusion of brothers and sisters with disabilities so that they can be fully integrated into the community.

(Vatican News Network)In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, 3 December, Pope Francis emphasized that “the teaching of fragility is a special grace”. Brothers and sisters with disabilities can enrich the Church and make our reality more human and accepting, the Pope said.

The Pope stated that the Gospel is given to everyone in its entirety and therefore everyone has the “joyful task of proclaiming the Gospel”. “We are all called to bear witness to others of the saving love of the Lord. The Lord, regardless of our imperfections, gives us his care, his word and his strength, giving meaning to our lives”.

In this message, the Pope talks about “the teaching of fragility”: if we follow this teaching, society will become more human, more loving, and each of us will understand that “sharing bread is the place of happiness”. When we recognize our need for one another, we can develop more loving relationships with those around us.

Reflecting on the current situation, the Pope wrote: “Today we also remember the suffering of all disabled men and women who are in conflict, or who have been maimed by fighting.” How many people are trapped in the In the battlefield, there is no chance to escape? The Pope called for special attention to them and to do everything possible to provide them with humanitarian assistance.

In addition, the Pope also encouraged everyone to tear down the walls of misunderstanding and discrimination. “The Synod specifically invites people to walk together and listen to each other. This helps us understand that in the Church, including with regard to disabilities, there is no distinction between ‘us’ and ‘them’, but only one ‘us’, to Jesus Christ at the center, each with his own graces and limitations”.

In his last words, the Pope urged all Christian communities to open their doors to brothers and sisters with disabilities, always ensuring that they are accepted and fully integrated into the community.

