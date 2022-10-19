Home World Pope on war-torn Ukraine and flood-hit Nigeria – Vatican News
World

Pope on war-torn Ukraine and flood-hit Nigeria – Vatican News

At the end of his public reception on Wednesday, Pope Francis recalled the terror conflict in Ukraine and mentioned torrential rains in Nigeria.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis was as concerned as ever with Ukraine and the tragic aftermath of the war during his public audience on Wednesday, October 19. In addition, the Pope also expressed his concern for the victims of the floods in Nigeria.

Regarding Ukraine, which continues to be bombed, the Pope said: “Let us pray for Ukraine: we pray for the ugly things that are happening there, for torture, death and destruction”.

Greeting English-speaking pilgrims, the Pope spoke of natural disasters in Nigeria. The country was hit by heavy rains, causing severe flooding. The Pope noted that the floods had caused “many deaths, many missing, and great damage”.

According to statistics, 603 people have been killed since the beginning of the year. The Pope entrusted them to God, saying: “Let us pray for those who lost their lives, for all who suffer from such a destructive natural disaster”.

Within the range of 36 states in Nigeria, 33 states have continued to rain in the past few days. Hundreds of thousands of people’s homes were flooded and they were evacuated elsewhere. As many as 1.3 million people were displaced. The Pope is also concerned about their situation and wants to ensure they receive the necessary assistance. “May we brothers and sisters not lack the care and support of the international community,” the Pope said.

