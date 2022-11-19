Italian newspaper La Stampa published an interview with Pope Francis on Friday, November 18. The pope took the opportunity to talk about many topics, including the current war in Ukraine, his upcoming family visit in Asti, northern Italy, and his nearly ten-year Peter ministry.

In the interview, which appeared on Friday, November 18, the Pope insisted that war is absurd. He pointed out that mankind has not learned the lessons of the two previous world wars. “Once you understand that behind all this tragedy is the hunger for power and the arms trade, it makes you angry and heartbroken.”

Asked about the Vatican’s diplomatic efforts to promote a ceasefire and peace talks, the pope said the Holy See continued to monitor the situation “and is willing to do everything possible to mediate and end the conflict”. At the same time, the Holy See has also continued to provide humanitarian assistance to the suffering Ukrainian people and support those trapped by the war.

The pope revealed that he never stopped hoping for lasting peace and reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv. However, “everyone must commit to disarming their hearts, starting with themselves, and then quelling violence and laying down their arms”.

It coincided with the time when Pope Francis went north to Asti to visit his relatives. The Pope talked about the close ties he still has with his relatives in his hometown and his deep affection for the Piedmont region. This is due to the pope’s grandmother Rosa, because Pope Bergoglio learned his hometown dialect from his grandmother since he was a child, and recited the poems of his hometown.

Having said that, the Pope once again emphasized the importance of family roots. Starting from the level of culture and family relationship, the Pope reiterated that young people should have as many dialogues with their grandparents as possible. This helps to “maintain a connection to one’s own roots, which is vital in terms of cultural and social growth, as well as in the development of one’s personality”.

Asked about his favorite home dishes, Pope Francis also highlighted the urgent need to tackle the hunger “scandal” that has affected millions around the world. “This should be a priority for everyone,” said the Pope. “Those who are lucky enough to have enough food every day, do not waste food and teach children to do so. The international community must act to truly end hunger in the world.” .Hunger is a scandal, a disgrace, and a crime.”

2023 will be the tenth anniversary of Bergoglio’s election as pope. In this regard, Pope Francis said that he is always happy that the Lord has sent him. “It’s a service, and it’s a service the church wants me to do,” he said.

The Pope thus underlined the importance of a daily examination of conscience. It also helps to understand the situation around us and the state of our heart, and to listen to others, especially the “little ones”, such as children, the elderly and the poor.

In addition, in this interview, the reporter also asked about the official visit to the Vatican by Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister who just took office. The pope stressed that he does not intervene in specific political issues in Italy, and that the new government is elected by the people. The Pope concluded by appealing to world leaders not to forget the poor.

