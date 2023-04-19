Pope: Prayer, love and care are the power of the consecrated life – Vatican News

On the morning of April 17, Pope Francis received members of the French “Blessed Mission”, admiring their “very extensive and diverse” apostolic work in the West and developing countries, and encouraging them to continue to devote themselves to cultivating the younger generation and religion dialogue, especially with Muslim brothers and sisters.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of April 17, Pope Francis received representatives of members of the “Blessed Mission” family in the Vatican, calling them a gift from the Church and the world. The group is a new consecrated life group that emerged from the Catholic charismatic revival movement after the Second Vatican Council, and is under the jurisdiction of the diocese. Its members are nuns, monks, priests and celibate and married lay people, distributed all over the world.

Rich apostolate and service to the most vulnerable

First, the Pope spoke of the “very wide and varied” apostolic work of the group in different countries and its support of “various humanitarian projects” in “developing countries”. He said: “It’s good to know that in most of your living groups in the West you have established talk centers for people in need and that this service has extended to prisons as well. It is important that those who are suffering and feeling alone can Find a place to be accepted and heard, and you are contributing so generously to that.”

Contribution to interreligious dialogue and the promotion of peace

Next, the Pope mentioned the group’s non-fixed missionary activities, especially in the summer, where people go on vacation and organize a variety of activities, such as: “Prayer, mass, adoration of the Eucharist, evangelization training , street performances, evening and night evangelization activities, etc. This effort, said the Pope, shows “openness to the needs of young people, ready to bring the word of God everywhere and in any situation.” He said: “I thank you for the commitment shown in your consecrated life. , and services to the church and the world. Your community, based on the spirituality of contemplation, prayer and mission, has made an invaluable contribution to interreligious dialogue, the promotion of peace and the defense of human rights, and your testimony has inspired many. “

Help each other, care about young people

Subsequently, the pope emphasized that the gift of fraternity “is the foundation of who we are as Christians, and therefore it explains what the believer’s life is about”. “We are called to go not alone, but hand in hand, helping each other in faith and God’s love. This is the power of a consecrated life: the sharing of fraternal life, prayer and service to one’s neighbor,” he said.

In conclusion, the Pope invited the members of the Blessed Mission “to go forward and persevere” with zeal and fearlessness” in their mission, “to bear witness to the faith with joy and hope, always open and subject to the guidance of the Holy Spirit”, St. God is the “protagonist in the life and evangelization of the Church”. The Pope called on them to “remain committed to the mission of nurturing younger generations and interfaith dialogue, especially with our Muslim brothers and sisters”.

