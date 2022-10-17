At the end of the Angelus prayer, the Pope referred to the chanting of the Rosary for peace for children promoted by the Church of Suffering.

(Vatican News Network)After leading the faithful to recite the Angelus on October 16, Pope Francis specifically mentioned that the Church of Aid Suffering will promote the “One Million Children Chanting the Rosary for World Peace” event to be held on October 18. He said: “Thank you to all the children who participated in this prayer! Together with them, we entrust the tormented Ukrainian people, as well as others who are suffering from war and all forms of violence and poverty, to the Virgin Mary. Intercession.”

The Pope also mentioned two priests who were canonized on the afternoon of October 16 in Boves, in the northern Italian province of Cuneo: Fr Giuseppe Bernardi and Fr Mario Ghibaudo. They were the priests of the parish and the parish priest, murdered in 1943 in an atmosphere of hatred for their religious beliefs.

The Pope noted that the two priests “did not abandon those entrusted to them in extreme danger, but helped them until the bloodshed, sharing the tragic fate of others who were brutally slaughtered by the Nazis. May their example be among the priests. Arouse the desire to be a shepherd with the heart of Christ, always with your own people. Please applaud the new beatifications.”

