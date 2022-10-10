Pope Francis on October 9 ended the celebration of the canonization of the two new saints with a special reference to the threat of nuclear war for a period of time. The Pope pointed out that there have been tensions in the past, but in the end people chose the path of peace; he encouraged people to learn from history and work together for world peace.

(Vatican News Network)At the end of the Mass canonizing Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti on Sunday morning, 9 October, Pope Francis mentioned the The Second Vatican Council,” and stressed that “we should not forget the danger of nuclear war that threatened the world at that time.” “Why don’t we learn from history? Even at that moment, there was conflict, the situation was very tense, but the path of peace was finally chosen,” the Pope said.

The pope then turned his thoughts to Thailand, where “a frenzied act of violence has occurred” recently. A shooting in the northeastern town of Uthai Sawan left 37 people dead, most of them children. “It is with sentimentality that I especially entrust young children and their families to the Father who is in charge of life,” the Pope said.

In conclusion, the Pope said: “Let us pray to the Virgin Mary, that she may help us to become witnesses of the Gospel and be animated by the example of the saints.”

