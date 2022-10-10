Home World Pope prays for end to threat of nuclear war – Vatican News
World

Pope prays for end to threat of nuclear war – Vatican News

by admin
Pope prays for end to threat of nuclear war – Vatican News

Pope Francis on October 9 ended the celebration of the canonization of the two new saints with a special reference to the threat of nuclear war for a period of time. The Pope pointed out that there have been tensions in the past, but in the end people chose the path of peace; he encouraged people to learn from history and work together for world peace.

(Vatican News Network)At the end of the Mass canonizing Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti on Sunday morning, 9 October, Pope Francis mentioned the The Second Vatican Council,” and stressed that “we should not forget the danger of nuclear war that threatened the world at that time.” “Why don’t we learn from history? Even at that moment, there was conflict, the situation was very tense, but the path of peace was finally chosen,” the Pope said.

The pope then turned his thoughts to Thailand, where “a frenzied act of violence has occurred” recently. A shooting in the northeastern town of Uthai Sawan left 37 people dead, most of them children. “It is with sentimentality that I especially entrust young children and their families to the Father who is in charge of life,” the Pope said.

In conclusion, the Pope said: “Let us pray to the Virgin Mary, that she may help us to become witnesses of the Gospel and be animated by the example of the saints.”

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Iran, voters ready to desert the polls. From Khamenei to Rouhani the appeal to go and vote

You may also like

Nobel Prize in Economics 2022 to Bernanke, Diamond...

Germany, the interior minister expels the head of...

The Temptation of Charles III: a short and...

Zhejiang added 10 local positive cases yesterday, 8...

“Dear Alessia, you are on the right side...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to “North...

That is why now the Ukrainian capital is...

Who is Sulovykin, the commander-in-chief appointed by Russia...

Replacing Russia as the EU’s largest natural gas...

Crimea bridge bombing: Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘terrorist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy