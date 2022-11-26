Home World Pope prays for homeless who died under colonnade in St. Peter’s Square – Vatican News
A homeless German national has died under the colonnade in St Peter’s Square. The Pope was deeply saddened by the news and prayed for him.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis prayed for Burkhard Scheffler, a homeless German who died under a colonnade in St. Peter’s Square on a cold night.

Director of the Holy See Press Office Bruni said in response to reporters’ questions on November 25 that Scheffler was born in Germany in 1961. “He lived on the streets of Rome and was later helped by the Congregation for Charity. Unfortunately, the past few cold and rainy nights have made his already fragile physical condition even more overwhelming”. “The Pope invites the faithful to join him in praying for Scheffler and all those homeless who are forced to live on the streets in Rome and around the world,” Bruni added. The director of the Pope’s Societies, who is currently on pilgrimage to Assisi, and the Prefect of the Congregation for Charity, “Cardinal Krajewski entrusts Scheffler to the intercession of St. Francis”.

