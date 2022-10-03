Home World Pope prays for victims of Hurricane Ian and Indonesian football incident – Vatican News
Pope prays for victims of Hurricane Ian and Indonesian football incident – Vatican News

Hurricane Ian hit Cuba and Florida in the United States, causing huge losses of personnel and materials; casualties occurred after a football match in Indonesia. Pope Francis expressed his concern and prayers for the victims.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis mentioned the hurricane-hit Cuba and the US state of Florida after reciting the Angelus on October 2. In addition, the Pope also remembered the casualties after a football match in Indonesia.

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast on September 28, killing at least 50 people. Florida suffered the heaviest casualties, with 35 confirmed dead. Neighboring countries, including Cuba, have officially reported 11 deaths. For this, the Pope prayed that “the Lord accepts the victims, gives comfort and hope to the sufferers, and supports the efforts of solidarity and mutual help”.

Referring to Indonesia, where there were tragic casualties after the football match, the Pope said: “My prayers are for all those killed and injured in the clashes that broke out after the Marang football match in Indonesia.”

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds as fans poured into the stadium after a football match in East Java. At least 125 people were killed and about 180 injured in the incident. Indonesian President Widodo ordered the suspension of all leagues pending an investigation.

