Home » Pope prays for victims of shipwreck in Greek waters – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope prays for victims of shipwreck in Greek waters – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Pope prays for victims of shipwreck in Greek waters – Vatican News Vatican

After reciting the Angelus on the 18th, the Pope mentioned the victims of the shipwreck in Greek waters and prayed again for everyone. He prayed that everything possible would be done to prevent similar tragedies from happening.

(Vatican News Network) After leading the believers to recite the Angelus at the study window of the Vatican Apostolic Building on June 18, Pope Francis mentioned that June 20 is the United Nations World Refugee Day. While addressing the subject, he spoke with great sorrow of the tragic shipwreck in Greek waters on 14 June. There were about 700 people on board at the time.

“I once again pray for those who lost their lives and that everything possible is done to prevent such tragedies,” the Pope said. The search for the missing in international waters continues. So far, 78 people have been confirmed dead and 104 rescued. Some 100 children are among the missing. The shipwreck is considered the worst tragedy in the Mediterranean.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Covid: USA, deaths rise to 1900 per day

You may also like

SETA The fleet is renewed with 31 new...

Missing tourist submarine visiting wreck of Titanic

Greek stowaway ship disaster: BBC inquiry finds coastguard...

The umpteenth trial of Alexei Navalny has begun

Blinken meets Xi: “We don’t support Taiwan’s independence,...

“Missing the submarine used to take groups of...

Missing submarine tourists visiting wreck of Titanic

A submarine used for tourist visits to the...

The missing submarine that takes tourists to see...

The Empordà plays strong with the Ítaca Sant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy