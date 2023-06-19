Pope prays for victims of shipwreck in Greek waters – Vatican News Vatican

After reciting the Angelus on the 18th, the Pope mentioned the victims of the shipwreck in Greek waters and prayed again for everyone. He prayed that everything possible would be done to prevent similar tragedies from happening.

(Vatican News Network) After leading the believers to recite the Angelus at the study window of the Vatican Apostolic Building on June 18, Pope Francis mentioned that June 20 is the United Nations World Refugee Day. While addressing the subject, he spoke with great sorrow of the tragic shipwreck in Greek waters on 14 June. There were about 700 people on board at the time.

“I once again pray for those who lost their lives and that everything possible is done to prevent such tragedies,” the Pope said. The search for the missing in international waters continues. So far, 78 people have been confirmed dead and 104 rescued. Some 100 children are among the missing. The shipwreck is considered the worst tragedy in the Mediterranean.

