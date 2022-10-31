Home World Pope prays for victims of stampede in Seoul, South Korea – Vatican News
Pope prays for victims of stampede in Seoul, South Korea – Vatican News

The Pope prayed for the victims of the stampede in the South Korean capital, Seoul, during the Angelus prayer. The accident has killed more than 150 people.

(Vatican News Network)A stampede accident occurred on the evening of October 29 in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. Pope Francis specifically mentioned this after leading the faithful to recite the Angelus at the Vatican on October 30, and called on the faithful to pray for the victims. “Let us pray to the risen Lord for those who died last night in Seoul as a result of the tragic consequences of a sudden crowd stampede, especially young people,” he said.

More than 150 people have died in the stampede, including some expats, and hundreds are missing. On the evening of the 29th, many people gathered in Seoul’s Itaewon area to celebrate Halloween. What was supposed to be the first celebration after three years of Covid-19 restrictions turned into an unheard-of tragedy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced a nationwide period of mourning until Nov. 5 and pledged to investigate the matter. He said he was “very sad” and called for such a thing to “never happen again”.

