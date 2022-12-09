Home World Pope prays in Piazza di Spagna on Feast of the Immaculate Conception – Vatican News Vatican
On the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Pope Francis prayed in front of the statue of the Virgin in Piazza di Spagna in the center of Rome, entrusting the peace of the world and the world, especially the peace of Ukraine, to the Virgin.

(Vatican News Network)On the afternoon of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8, Pope Francis personally went to Piazza di Spagna in the center of Rome, following the tradition to pay homage to the Virgin in front of the statue of the Immaculate Conception. The Pope offered white roses in front of the statue of the Virgin Mary, imploring the intercession of the Virgin Mary to help all those who are struggling in pain.

Every year on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the Pope comes to pray in front of the statue that stands in the Plaza de España. In the past two years, due to the measures to prevent the new crown epidemic, the pope came to salute privately early in the morning. This year, the pope resumed the practice of praying with the people of God, with a special focus on world peace, especially for “suffering” Ukraine.

Reciting the prayer, the Pope said to Our Lady: “I bring to you the thanksgiving and entreaties of all your sons and daughters, near and far.” Prayer for peace in Ukraine. As soon as Ukraine was mentioned, the Pope choked up and couldn’t speak, bowed his head and wept.

In addition, the Pope is also thinking about the future of young people in his prayers, as well as those young couples who follow the example of the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph. At the end of the prayer, the Pope said: “Looking to the Immaculate Conception, we can continue to believe and hope that love will triumph over hatred, truth over lies, forgiveness over abuse, peace over war.”

Before arriving at Piazza di Spagna, the Pope prayed for a moment in silence in front of the statue of Our Lady of Salvation in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in the center of Rome.

