Pope receives Albanian President Begaj – Vatican News Vatican

The Pope recently received Albanian President Begaj at the Vatican. Afterwards, President Begayi held talks with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received visiting Albanian President Bajram Begaj at the Vatican on December 2. Later, President Begayi met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Msgr. Vachowski, Under-Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See State Council, was also present.

“During the cordial meeting held by the Vatican’s State Council, both sides expressed their appreciation for the existing good bilateral relations and expressed their willingness to further develop cooperation in areas of mutual concern,” said a statement from the Holy See Press Room. In addition, the parties emphasized “the positive contribution of the Catholic community to Albanian society”.

During the talks, the two sides “referenced the process of Albania’s integration into the European Union, as well as a number of issues in the regional and international context, including the war in Ukraine and its impact on the western Balkans”.

