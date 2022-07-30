Home World Pope receives Canadian Jesuits in Quebec – Vatican News
During his visit to Canada, the Pope met with the Jesuits in Quebec, and the conversation covered the visit and the realities of Canada.

(Vatican News Network)July 29 is the last day of Pope Francis’ visit to Canada. The first activity of the morning was a meeting with the Jesuits. The meeting started before 9 am, earlier than expected, and lasted about an hour. In addition to the Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, there were 15 Jesuits present, and the event ended with gifts. The Church and Canada were at the center of the conversation. Fr Anton Xi, editor-in-chief of the Roman Catholic Civilization journal, gave a brief account of the Pope’s private meeting with the Jesuits at the Bishop’s Palace in Quebec.

“As usual, the Pope will meet with the Jesuits during his pastoral visit,” said Fr. Xi Anton. “It was a very simple, informal meeting, with questions and answers, a direct, unfettered conversation. The topics to be addressed were the entire Church and of course the country Canada, and the purpose of his visit to this country. Impressively, these meetings were the first ‘sound box’ of a pastoral visit where he could communicate with these brethren of his Talk about his experiences, because they also had everything he went through first-hand. It was a very cordial meeting, he laughed happily from time to time, but when it came to very serious issues, he was as calm as he should be.”

In the end, Fr Xi Andong added, “The meeting ended with prayers and group photos. The Jesuits presented the Pope with a painting of a butterfly, and everyone joked about it. It was a sign of communion and spirituality with the country. A beautiful mark of profound consistency”.

