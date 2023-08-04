Pope Receives Gratitude from Turkish Pilgrims for Earthquake Aid

Pope Francis Receives Pilgrimage Group from Turkey at Holy See Embassy in Lisbon

Lisbon, Portugal – In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude, Pope Francis welcomed a pilgrimage group from different Christian faiths in Turkey at the Holy See Embassy in Lisbon on the morning of August 3. The group expressed their deep appreciation for the Pope’s assistance and support following the devastating earthquake that struck their homeland earlier this year.

The meeting, which lasted approximately half an hour, began with the Pope meeting with college students and young people from schools in Lisbon. Afterwards, he gathered with approximately 40 young individuals of different religious beliefs and living environments, who represented the pilgrims from Turkey. They were accompanied by the Vicar of the Apostolic Vicariate of Anatolia.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Room, the young people expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Pope for his unwavering support in the aftermath of the earthquake. In response, Pope Francis extended his concern for those affected by the natural disaster and commended their resilience in the face of challenges.

The Holy Father also expressed admiration for their shared commitment to rebuilding their lives and communities. “I saw their courage and the challenges they face in rebuilding, rebuilding lives,” the Pope remarked during the meeting.

The special gathering was further elevated by the celebration of the birthday of a young Turkish woman, who turned 23 that very day. The Pope acknowledged her special occasion, embodying his endearing personality and creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie for everyone present.

The meeting concluded with a collective recitation of the Our Father, symbolizing the strength and unity that faith instills in communities during times of adversity.

This visit showcased the Pope’s unwavering commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue and demonstrating solidarity with those suffering from natural disasters. It shed light on the importance of building bridges across religious boundaries and offering support to those in need.

For more information on Pope Francis’ various initiatives and events, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

