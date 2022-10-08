The Pope tells the head of the resident pastoral work of the Romance-speaking schools in Switzerland: Talking about Jesus Christ with young people means “renewing the experience of the disciples of Emmaus”.

(Vatican News Network)On October 7, Pope Francis met with the head of the resident pastoral work of the Romance-speaking schools in Switzerland at the Vatican. He emphasized to them the importance of accompanying the youth and mentioned the vision of ecumenical unity. The Pope applauded their hard work.

Speaking of the fruits of this work, the Pope said: “This is precious because this is not what is read in books: it is the fruit of your presence with the youth, of accompanying them, of listening to them. And you put in your prayers They took them to the altar. In that silence, many faces, stories, smiles, tears and dreams came to the fore. There, too, you got your inner motivation again, because your work like this takes a lot of energy, if you don’t To draw ‘vitality’ from the Lord is to be exhausted.”

The Pope therefore referred to the Synod four years ago for and with youth and its fruits, including the post- Synod Apostolic Exhortation “Christ Living”. “Whenever one of you walks side by side with two or three young people on a journey, listen to them, listen to their disappointments and frustrations, their doubts, and then talk to them about Jesus Christ, reawaken,” the Pope said. The hope in their hearts is there to renew the experience of Emmaus’ disciples. It does not depend on your talents: it is the living Christ who passes by, and the power of his Holy Spirit; but it is your presence that counts , you must be present beside them and be there with them.”

Another important dimension is ecumenical unity, so that Catholics and Protestants can work together. “What a waste of time we have wasted! It’s a beautiful thing to be working together now. . . . It’s a great testimony, and it helps the church to be more united and more committed to the will of the Lord Christ.”

The Pope finally encouraged everyone present to continue on this path.

