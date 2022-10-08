In a message of condolence signed by Cardinal Parolin, the Pope prayed for the victims of the massacre at a kindergarten in northeastern Thailand.

(Vatican News Network)A shooting incident occurred on October 6 in the town of Uthai Sawan in northeastern Thailand. The attacker, a 34-year-old former police officer, broke into a kindergarten shortly after lunchtime and began shooting children, some as young as two. When he left the kindergarten, behind him lay the remains of 22 children and two female teachers, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

In a message of condolence signed by the Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin, Pope Francis called it a “horrific act of violence against innocent children”. His condolences and prayers go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic event. The Pope hoped that “in this time of great sadness, they will find support and strength from the care of their neighbours and fellow citizens”.

The killer was named Panya Kamrab. His atrocities began before he arrived at the kindergarten, killing two people in the provincial administrative center. Later, after the massacre of innocents in the kindergarten, he killed seven others, including a child, while fleeing back to his home. Kamrab killed his wife and 4-year-old stepson, as well as two other adults, before committing suicide at his home. The police are currently investigating, and it is not clear what triggered such a frenzied atrocity, but the known facts are that the killer had to appear in court on charges of drug use and trafficking before breaking into the kindergarten, and he was recently fired for it. .

