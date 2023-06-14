Pope sends condolences to ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi – Vatican News Vatican

The Pope sent a message of condolences to the death of Forza Italia leader and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in Milan on June 12. Berlusconi’s funeral will be held in Milan Cathedral on the afternoon of June 14.

(Vatican News Network)He was “an important figure in Italian political life who assumed public responsibility with an energetic temperament”. These are the words Pope Francis paid tribute to the leader of the Forza Italia party and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Berlusconi died at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on the morning of June 12 at the age of 86.

In the message of condolence to his daughter Maria Elvira Berlusconi, signed by Cardinal Parolin, secretary of state of the Holy See, Pope Francis “has been informed of the death of his beloved father. “, expressing his concern for his family and sharing their sorrow”. The Pope asked God to “give him eternal rest and express his heartfelt condolences to those who mourned his death”. The condolence message concluded: “I join the Mourning ranks, fervently remembered in prayer. “

Berlusconi’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 14 at 3 pm in Milan’s cathedral, presided over by Archbishop Mario Delpini.

