Pope Francis greets members of the Italian Catholic Movement’s student youth movement with a short video: Don’t forget to promote dialogue between grandparents and young people.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis recorded a short video message for the Movimento per gli Studenti dell’Azione Cattolica (Movimento per gli Studenti dell’Azione Cattolica) training event. The theme of this event is: Students change the status quo. “Is this true? Can you change the situation? Be careful. Some things are good and make you humble in circles. But some things are bad and that needs to change,” the pope said.

The Pope’s short video to the young students was recorded during his interview with Bishop Claudio Giuliodori of the Italian Catholic Association in charge of ecclesiastical affairs. In the video, the Pope mentioned two situations: one is a good situation that makes people down-to-earth and humble; the other makes people feel suffocated in the negative vortex, leading to flat and single thinking. In the second situation, people often say: “That’s the way it has always been done.” The Pope pointed out that this situation must change because it “traps” people.

The Pope not only encourages young people to dream big and change the status quo, but also urges them to “accept the help of others and always have a dialogue with the elders”. Conversations between young people and their grandparents are critical. The Pope concluded by thanking the young students for what they do, because “students make a difference”. The pope concluded by saying: “Go forward, with courage. You pray for me, and I pray for you. May the Lord bless you.”

Two thousand members of the Student Youth Movement of the Italian Catholic Association held an event in the Abruzzo region from March 24th to 26th. The group’s website explains that the event highlights the students’ willingness to take responsibility towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for a healthy, just and equitable world.

