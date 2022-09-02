The Pope’s Swiss Guard recently issued a proclamation announcing the establishment of a press and liaison office in Switzerland to strengthen the Swiss Guard’s presence in Switzerland, with the aim of supporting the recruitment of new members of the Guard.

(Vatican News Network)The Pope’s Swiss Guard recently issued a bulletin introducing some developments in the Guard and announcing the establishment of a press and liaison office in Switzerland. The announcement states that the Swiss Guard is expanding its presence in Switzerland by establishing a press and liaison office to better support the recruitment of new members in Switzerland. The commander of the Pope’s Swiss Guard appointed Stefan Wyer to head the office.

The announcement explains: “As the membership of the Pope’s Guard has increased from 110 to 135, there has been an increase in the need to recruit new members. Therefore, the recruitment should be supported by a more active public relations effort. For example: for the Swiss media , the relevant authorities and Swiss Guard partners to establish a direct liaison office, such as the Pope Swiss Guard Foundation, the Swiss Guard Barracks Dormitory Refurbishment Foundation and the Swiss Guard Retired Officers and Soldiers Association. The newly established office is the Swiss Guard’s responsibility for dealing with all levels of the Swiss Guard. Official representative of government authorities in relations and affairs.

