Home World Pope Swiss Guard opens press and liaison office in Switzerland – Vatican News
World

Pope Swiss Guard opens press and liaison office in Switzerland – Vatican News

by admin
Pope Swiss Guard opens press and liaison office in Switzerland – Vatican News

The Pope’s Swiss Guard recently issued a proclamation announcing the establishment of a press and liaison office in Switzerland to strengthen the Swiss Guard’s presence in Switzerland, with the aim of supporting the recruitment of new members of the Guard.

(Vatican News Network)The Pope’s Swiss Guard recently issued a bulletin introducing some developments in the Guard and announcing the establishment of a press and liaison office in Switzerland. The announcement states that the Swiss Guard is expanding its presence in Switzerland by establishing a press and liaison office to better support the recruitment of new members in Switzerland. The commander of the Pope’s Swiss Guard appointed Stefan Wyer to head the office.

The announcement explains: “As the membership of the Pope’s Guard has increased from 110 to 135, there has been an increase in the need to recruit new members. Therefore, the recruitment should be supported by a more active public relations effort. For example: for the Swiss media , the relevant authorities and Swiss Guard partners to establish a direct liaison office, such as the Pope Swiss Guard Foundation, the Swiss Guard Barracks Dormitory Refurbishment Foundation and the Swiss Guard Retired Officers and Soldiers Association. The newly established office is the Swiss Guard’s responsibility for dealing with all levels of the Swiss Guard. Official representative of government authorities in relations and affairs.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Iran: "The Natanz accident is an act of nuclear terrorism"

You may also like

Pope Francis: Liturgy is a source of joy,...

Fbi raids, secret papers in Trump’s office: this...

Argentina’s Vice President Threats at Gun – Shangbao...

Pope: Family under attack, ideologies hollow out human...

Lebanon, the body of a small migrant hugged...

Trump on Biden: “He must be crazy or...

Shocking moment!Argentina’s vice president was accidentally stuck in...

Russia, “Putin on TikTok like Berlusconi? He won’t...

“Gas shortage” in Germany and France spills over...

Afghanistan, attack in Herat. Imam Ansari killed close...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy