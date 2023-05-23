Pope talks to Italian bishops: today’s challenges for the Church and the world – Vatican News Vatican

On the occasion of the 77th General Assembly of the Italian Bishops Conference, Pope Francis talked with the bishops for about three hours, covering different topics. Finally, the Pope gave each bishop a book called “Little Brothers”, encouraging them to continue their work of caring for immigrants and refugees.

(Vatican News Network) Youth and vocations, finance and ideology, priesthood and seminaries, peace and the environment, and concern for charity. These were the topics that Pope Francis spoke to more than 200 bishops of the Italian Bishops’ Conference on the afternoon of May 22. From that day until May 25, the Italian bishops convened the 77th General Assembly in the Vatican on the theme “Listening to what the Holy Spirit teaches the Church: steps of discernment”. Pope Francis presided over the opening ceremony of the conference.

Before the congress opened, all participants prayed in unison, followed by the pope’s greetings to the bishops of Emilia-Romagna, which were hit by torrential rains. The conversation between the Pope and the Italian bishops lasted about 3 hours, and the whole process was held behind closed doors, with questions and answers. The Pope again asks bishops to show concern for priests.

In this conversation, it is also about peace in Ukraine and the world, the ideology of the present age, different cultural issues, and financial issues, which often put the Church in a difficult situation. In addition, there are environmental issues, which require a shift in mindset. The Pope invited the bishops to pay attention to the situation of poverty, including the new poor, and there must be no lack of acts of charity. The Pope appreciates the work of the Italian Bishops’ Conference in recent years on the reception of immigrants and refugees.

At the end of the meeting, the Pope presented a book titled “Little Brothers” to each bishop present, which described the experience of an immigrant named Ibrahima Balde in a clear and sharp style , by the poet Amets Arzallus Antia. The book describes a young man from Guinea who left his country to find his younger brother who went to Europe, but never arrived at the destination. He travels across deserts, encounters human trafficking, is imprisoned, tortured, and sails the seas to his death.

