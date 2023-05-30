Pope to Barnaperian family: madness towards God and others – Vatican News

On May 29, Pope Francis received members of the large family of the Order of Barnabas in the Vatican. In his speech, he quoted the words of Saint Zacharias, the founder of the Order, and encouraged them to “run” wildly, “to God and to others.” “.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received members of the Barnabites family at the Vatican on the morning of May 29. Inspired by the spirit of St. Paul the Apostle, the religious family consists of priesthoods, nuns and lay people. Because the mother house has St. Barnabas as its patron, it is also called the Barnabas religious family. The Pope started his topic by citing the words of Saint Antonio Maria Zaccaria, the patriarch of the congregation, “you should run wildly, to God, to others”, urging them on three points: namely, the relationship with Christ. Relationships, apostolic zeal, and creative courage.

relationship with christ

The Pope pointed out that a strong relationship with Christ is the basis of the mission. The Pope also reminded them not to proselytize, saying: “Our missionary preaching is not proselytizing… but sharing personal encounters.”

He explained that an encounter with Jesus changes our lives. By sharing such encounters—our personal relationship with Him—we can begin to walk with others toward the same goal of living with Him forever.

run to others

Like the relationship with Christ, the pope said that the “running to others” aspect is also very important. In this regard, he reminded everyone present not to close themselves, but to beware of the danger of becoming a “disciple of sorrow”. Recalling the mission of Jesus’ command to go out and proclaim the Gospel to all nations, the Pope emphasized that in this mission there is no room for sorrow. He encourages the members of the Barnabasian family “to move in the direction indicated by their charism, ‘to carry everywhere the Spirit of the living Christ’ (cf. Rom. 8:9)”.

run wildly

The pope then reflected on the meaning of “running like crazy”. Running like crazy is not the same as running like a madman; instead, it requires “creative courage.” Saint Zaccaria showed this courage when he founded the Order, the Pope said. At that time, “these were new forms of apostolic work”. The founder of the order was “creative but faithful to the Gospel”.

At this point, the Pope stressed the importance of being creative within the Church, accepting correction from others and explaining his actions to others, as Saint Zacaria did, while “maintaining communion in obedience”.

act together

In closing, the Pope stressed the importance of “acting together” as a community, sharing each other’s lives, work, prayers, pains and joys. Finally, the Pope once again urged them: “Run like crazy, to God, to others, but together!”

