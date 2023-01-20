Pope Francis received a Buddhist delegation from Cambodia on January 19, encouraging them to make interreligious dialogue a way of fostering ecological responsibility.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received a Buddhist delegation from Cambodia at the Vatican on January 19. The pope appreciated their efforts to promote interreligious dialogue, saying this important social element helps people “live in peace as brothers and sisters”.

The Pope praised the delegation formed with the goal of promoting an “ecological conversion”, calling it a “positive signal of growing sensitivity and concern for the well-being of our common home, the planet”. The Pope stressed that believers of all faiths should work to solve the many scourges that plague society worldwide.

“Poverty and the lack of respect for the dignity of the marginalized bring much pain and frustration to our time. We must therefore fight this with a concerted process that promotes a greater awareness of the fragility of our environment as a whole,” said the Pope. Creation and our neighbours, the Pope said, demand our respect, but respect must be achieved through “a change of heart, vision and practice”.

The Pope then emphasized that ecological conversion begins with a clear recognition of the “human roots of the current environmental crisis”. Only true repentance can stop the ideologies and bad habits that harm the planet, including excessive pursuit of profit and lack of mutual support. “Eco-conversion is about taking what’s going on in the world as painful as it is, and discovering what each of us can contribute to it.”

Therefore, the Pope said that dialogue among different religions can help believers of all religions work together to cultivate a sense of ecological responsibility. The Buddha bequeathed to his disciples the principles of the practice of compassion, which includes not harming sentient beings and living a simple life. By following these principles of practice, “Buddhists can develop compassion for all beings, including the earth and its environment.” Christians fulfill their ecological responsibilities when we act as trustworthy stewards and strive to protect God’s creation. responsibility. (See: Genesis 2:15)

Finally, the Pope thanked the Cambodian Buddhist delegation for their visit and prayed for the abundant blessing of the Lord on them and on all the citizens of their noble country.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn