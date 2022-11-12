The Pope encouraged Catholic teachers to support each other in faith on campus, and wisely lead students towards truth, goodness and beauty.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received the participants of the Umec-Wuct plenary meeting at the Vatican on the morning of November 12. On this occasion, the Pope urged the members of the federation to serve all Catholic teachers, strengthen each other’s faith and bear witness as Christians.

The Pope encouraged members of the federation to help teachers distinguish between “what is new for growth and what is ideology”. “Ideology destroys personality today. When ideology enters education, it causes disaster,” said the Pope.

The Catholic Teachers’ Association is both a network of practitioners and a network of brothers and sisters in the faith. “They serve all Catholic teachers in a spirit and style of friendship, acceptance, mutual acquaintance and mutual spiritual growth, in order to maintain their identity and advance their mission,” the Pope said.

In a way, Catholic teachers are “collaborators of the Pope”. The Pope explained: “The mission of the successor of Peter is to strengthen and support our brothers and sisters in the faith (cf. Lk 22:32).” The same is true of Catholic teachers. They “bring the service of the Church to the campus, supporting the faith of Catholic teachers so that they can better carry out their duties and bear witness”.

With regard to the testimony of faith, the Pope reminded that Christians who work in education must be human and live out the Christian faith. “Without Christianity, there is no humanism. Without humanism, there is no Christianity.” Therefore, a Christian who works in education must be “grounded in the present, in his time, in his culture.”

The Pope finally reiterated that teachers have the responsibility to seize opportunities to guide students and accompany them with wisdom and respect towards truth, goodness and beauty. “We all know how important it is to have excellent and wise educators in the Tao Cheng years!”

