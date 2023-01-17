Pope Francis will preside over the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the fourth Sunday of the Word of God, conferring Bible reading and catechism to ten lay men and women from all over the world. The Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See has compiled a liturgical-pastoral manual for this Sunday.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis will preside over the Holy Mass on the Fourth Sunday of the Word of God on January 22. The Sunday of the Word of God was ordained by Pope Francis on September 30, 2019. The motto of this year’s Sunday is taken from the third chapter of the first chapter of John’s first book in the New Testament: “We report to you what we have seen and heard.”

The Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica. In order to enhance believers’ sense of responsibility to know the Bible, at the end of the mass, the “Gospel of Matthew” will be presented to the participants. During the Eucharist, three lay people will receive the ministry of reading the Scriptures and seven lay people will receive the ministry of catechesis. Among them were men and women, representing the People of God, from Italy, the Congo, the Philippines, Mexico and Wales.

The Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See was entrusted by the Pope to promote this Sunday’s Sunday of the Word of God and compiled a liturgical-pastoral manual. The Italian version is printed as a book, and the English, Spanish, Portuguese and French versions can be downloaded electronically from the ministry’s website. This handbook is a practical tool that proposes various ways of deepening the knowledge of the word of God in the community, at home, in everyday life, and contains many articles suitable for meditation, adoration of the Eucharist and activities for children.

The purpose of the Sunday of the Word of God is to reveal the presence of God in every person’s life. He literally walks with us and is present among us through his Word. The Sunday logo is inspired by the experience of the disciples of Emmaus in the Bible, encouraging people to revisit the Bible with the Lord and receive His teaching and inspiration.

In addition, in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee, Pope Francis also called on believers to reread the four charters of the Second Vatican Council.

