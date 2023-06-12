Pope to European People’s Party: May dreams of fraternity inspire good politics – Vatican News Vatican

Pope Francis wrote to Manfred Weber, President of the People’s Party in the European Parliament, on June 9 at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, urging MPs to be fully aware of the responsibility of Christian statesmen to translate “the great dream of fraternity into the Concrete Actions for Good Politics at the Higher Level”.

(Vatican News Network)It is the duty of Christian statesmen to draw in their daily work this rich heritage of the Church’s social teaching, to envision a Europe that brings together cultural unity and diversity, and to have a higher political vision that turns dreams of fraternity into A concrete reality that ensures a life of dignity for all men and women on the continent. This is what Pope Francis emphasized in a letter dated 9 June to Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People’s Party group in the European Parliament.

Overcoming the distance between citizens and organizations

In his letter, referring to his visit to the European Parliament in November 2014, the Pope hopes to provide some points for reflection. First of all, the pope observed that the interest of the general public in the European Parliament has declined, so, he wrote, it is necessary to “take care of the relationship between citizens and parliamentarians”. “This is a traditional problem of representative democracies. If it is already difficult to maintain this link within each country, it is even more difficult for the European Parliament, which is more ‘distant’. At the same time , today’s communication is of great help in overcoming these distances.

continuous learning

Subsequently, the Pope stressed the “need for solidarity” in some principles and ethical values, and in this regard it would be helpful to promote the study and reflection of parliamentarians. “It is normal for you, too, to devote time of study and reflection to deepening and discussing the most relevant issues of ethics,” the Pope wrote. “It is an exciting challenge, first of all on the level of conscience, but also Highlights the qualities of a politician. A Christian politician should approach problems with seriousness, reject opportunistic solutions, and always uphold the standards of individual dignity and the common good.”

Taking the Church’s social teaching as a reference

The pope then encouraged parliamentarians to draw on the “very rich spiritual heritage” of the Church’s social teaching, as it emphasizes the two principles of solidarity and subsidiarity that can help them make a special contribution to European politics.

Give Europe a noble and strong inspiration

Promoting “a European vision of unity and diversity” is key, the pope continued in his letter. This vision takes into account the specificities of different cultures and national identities. “For that it needs a strong inspiration, a ‘soul’; I like to say it needs a ‘dream’. It needs high values ​​and high political vision…to sustain a Europe facing the great global challenges of the 21st century .”

Turn friendship into concrete action

So the pope turned the conversation to the legacy of the founders of European unity, urging lawmakers to cherish their teachings and move beyond the idea of ​​a political organization focused only on protecting their national interests to a society in which all can live. A society in which “fraternity and justice” live. In this sense, fraternity can be a “source of inspiration” that breathes new life into Europe with a global perspective”.

“In my opinion, Christian statesmen today should be recognized for their ability to translate the great dream of fraternity into concrete actions of good politics at the local, national and international levels. For example: immigration or the care of creation,” said the Pope. and other challenges . . . can only be resolved from that great inspiring principle of human fraternity.”

A united Europe with a global vision

Finally, the Pope emphasized the inspiring principles of gradually building a united Europe after the tragedy of wars of the last century. He reviews the ideals of freedom, justice and peace and mutual respect that are built in diversity; and how these principles are being challenged in a globalized world, but are more important than ever for Europe and the entire human family. He encouraged MPs to remember the youth of Europe and the world today, who aspire to these values ​​and want to create a Europe and a world that can realize their dreams.

