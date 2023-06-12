Pope to Human Friendship Gathering: Never tire of shouting “no war” – Vatican News

On the afternoon of June 10th, a Human Friendship Gathering was held in St. Peter’s Square, and different cities around the world also participated in this activity. Pope Francis, who was being treated in hospital, delivered a message to the participants, read by Cardinal Gambetti.

(Vatican News Network) “Even if I can’t meet you in person, I would like to extend my welcome to you and sincerely thank you for coming”. This is Pope Francis’ greeting in his message to the participants of the “Not Alone” gathering of human fraternity. The international gathering, which took place on the afternoon of June 10 in St. Peter’s Square, was filled with testimonies, artistic performances and many speeches on the theme of brotherhood. The pope’s message was read by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, acting bishop of Vatican City State and president of the “All Brothers” foundation.

Reiterating the thinking of his encyclical “Frothers”, the Pope emphasized the need to treat every human being as a brother, because he “has dignity and deserves respect” and must not be exploited or discarded. Fraternity, the Pope said, should be realized through concrete actions that help build a “culture of peace”, to which we can all contribute. These include acts of reconciliation, forgiveness, helping those in need, starting with family and one’s neighbours, and preaching words of peace “in school, university or social life”.

“We are to feel called to anoint the deep-rooted relationships that are built between people and peoples and peoples. In the name of God, or every man and woman who longs for peace, we want to , chanting ‘no war’ tirelessly.”

Citing lines written in 1916 by the poet Giuseppe Ungaretti during the First World War, the Pope explained what a “fragile but precious good” brotherhood is. “The call to brotherhood,” said the Pope, “is a reminder to those who are struggling and to all of us that the brotherhood that unites us is stronger than hatred and violence, uniting us even in the same pain. It is here that we begin.” To set off and set off again, sparks from ‘common feelings’ can rekindle the lights to drive away the night of conflict.”

Calling another person a brother, the Pope said, frees us from the idea of ​​being an only child, from social relationships established solely for profit, the “logic of partnership”, beyond “the limits of blood or race relations, which identify only with kind, Negative heterogeneity”. The Samaritan in the Gospel parable is a model who went above and beyond to see the needs of those he met along the way.

“Once people and societies choose fraternity, politics changes: people become more important than profit, the home we inhabit no longer plunders the environment for our own benefit, work is paid fairly, hospitality becomes wealth, life is hope, justice opens the door to redress, and in victim-perpetrator contact the memory of the injury is healed.”

Pope Francis also referred to the Declaration of Human Fraternity, a document drafted that morning by some 30 Nobel laureates present at the gathering. The Pope hopes that from now on this document will serve as a guide to life, bearing witness to it every day. “We want to make today’s experience the first step in a journey that can start a process of fraternity: connecting squares from different cities of the world to bear witness not only to the richness of diversity, but also to the possibility of being brothers, even if we Stand apart from each other, as in my case. Forge ahead”.

The pope concluded his message with an image, the hug experienced by the participants of the “Not Alone” event. The Pope said, “May the embrace given and received today, the symbol of your meeting in the square, become a promise of life, a prophecy of hope. I am with you!”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn