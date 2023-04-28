Pope to Hungarian authorities: Your country’s history teaches us beauty, pain and acceptance – Vatican News Vatican

Pope Francis met in Budapest with Hungarian civil authorities, the diplomatic corps in the country, and representatives of civil society. In his speech, the Pope referred to Hungary and its capital’s history of suffering, beauty and acceptance, applauding them for living out the teachings of Christ.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis started his 41st international pastoral visit to Hungary on April 28, delivering his first speech to the country’s civil authorities, diplomatic missions and representatives of civil society. The pope called the country’s capital, Budapest, “the capital of history, the capital of bridges, the capital of saints”.

historical capital

The Holy Father cuts to the chase by calling Budapest the “capital of history”. The city has both Celtic and Roman roots and modern splendor. The city was born in peaceful times, but it has also experienced brutal conflicts.

The Pope said: “This year you solemnly celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Budapest.” In 1873, the three small cities of Buda, Óbuda and Pest were combined into one city of Budapest. The Pope pointed out that the birth of this city in the center of the European continent invites us to reflect on the process of European integration, in which Hungary plays an important role. “After World War II, Europe and the United Nations worked together to forge closer ties between nations to avoid further conflict”.

At this historic moment, the voices of the few advocating war have overwhelmed the voices of the majority advocating peace. Due to its history, Europe plays a key role and “represents the memory of humanity”, said the pope. Therefore, there should be “revival of the spirit of Europe”, that is: the vision of the founders of the European Union. They are far-sighted statesmen, looking beyond national borders and immediate interests, and they promote a form of diplomacy that seeks unity rather than aggravation of division.

capital of bridges

Budapest is the capital of bridges, and the 20 administrative districts on both sides of the Danube are connected to each other by bridges. Speaking of European nations that are also connected by bridges, the Holy Father said it “needs to bring together the strengths of all without diminishing the uniqueness of any one”.

The pope emphasized that the construction of Europe should be centered on people. “The nations of Europe form one family, protecting the growth and uniqueness of each of its members”, rather than fostering ideological colonization and supranationalism.

Bridges connect different realities to one another, an element of ecumenical ethos. In Hungary, the Pope pointed out, “different denominations of the Christian faith live in harmony and cooperate with each other in a constructive spirit of mutual respect and respect, without friction”.

capital of saints

Budapest is also a capital of saints. Pope Francis referred to St. Stephen, the first Christian king of Hungary, saying that the saint lived in a time when “Christians in Europe were in complete communion”. “Saint Stephen the King lived out the true Christian spirit, showing the way that ‘charity leads to the highest happiness'”. According to the Holy Father, these words of Saint Stephen not only express Christian identity clearly, but also express “the necessity of being open to others”.

Therefore, the Hungarian Constitution recognizes: “We respect the freedom and culture of other peoples and shall endeavor to cooperate with all peoples of the world.” Furthermore, the country’s constitution states that the different nationalities living in Hungary are “members of the political circle” of the country , is “a part of the country”. Hungary is committed to “promoting and defending the languages ​​and cultures of the different peoples” living within the country.

The Pope then emphasized that “the professing Christian is called to bear witness, accompanied by the witness of his faith, to cultivate together with all the human spirit inspired by the Gospel, and to move along two paths: confession We are all beloved children of our Heavenly Father and love each other as brothers and sisters”.

In this regard, “King Saint Stephen passed on to his son golden words of fraternity, telling him that those who come with different languages ​​and customs “make the country more beautiful””. In the same way, the Pope noted, “we believe that Christ is present in the many of our brothers and sisters who are desperately fleeing conflict, poverty and climate change”. This challenge “urges especially those of us who follow Jesus to respond”, following the example of those who came before us and bearing witness to the Gospel.

The Pope concluded by mentioning the many righteous people of different faiths in Hungary, as well as the ancestors who professed the Christian faith. “I long to entrust to them the future of my beloved country. God bless the Hungarian people,” said the pope.

