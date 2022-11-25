Pope Francis received the members of the International Theological Commission on the morning of November 24, thanked them for their valuable work, and proposed three directions for their work, namely, to be creatively loyal to tradition, to be open to the contributions of different disciplines, and to Sexual cooperation. At the same time, the Pope encouraged the training of more female theologians to promote the all-round development of theology.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received the members of the International Theological Council in the Vatican on the morning of November 24, urging them to “follow the path indicated by the Second Vatican Council… which is the foundation of the Church’s journey today” A reliable guide”. The Pope also specifically mentioned the importance of increasing the number of women theologians.

The Pope first thanked the International Theological Council for its valuable contributions since Pope Paul’s founding, and encouraged the members of the Council to work in the direction guided by the Second Vatican Council. He therefore proposes three guiding directions for all members of the International Theological Council: to be creatively faithful to tradition, to be open to contributions from different disciplines, and to collaborate collectively.

Regarding creative fidelity to tradition, the Pope explained: “Tradition, the origin of faith, either grows or dies. It is said that tradition is a guarantee of the future, not a collection in a museum. This is what makes the Church from the bottom up. The reason to grow is like a tree from the root.” Conversely, when you close yourself off, traditionalism becomes “the dead belief of the living.” This is going backwards, and it’s dangerous. The Pope emphasized that tradition drives us forward, and the Church must start from the foundation of tradition and develop upwards.

The Pope said, “Today there is a great danger, that is to go in another direction, that is, ‘conservatism’, to go backwards”. Think it’s better to step back and return to the original place, which is safer. “We’ve seen this happen in some movements, some church movements, that’s stuck in a period, stepping back into the past.” So the Pope invited the theologians present to help correct this tendency in the Church.

The Pope then spoke of the second direction of guidance, urging theologians to open their hearts cautiously to the contributions of other disciplines, cherishing the “powerful” form of “interdisciplinarity” as “a vision emanating from divine revelation.” Gather and deepen the knowledge of all mankind within the space of light and life offered by wisdom” (cf. Apostolic Constitution, Joy of Truth, No. 4).

The third guiding direction is group cooperation. In this regard, the Pope noted, theologians can make a concrete contribution to the fellowship process of the Synod of Bishops 2021-2024, in which the entire People of God is invited to participate. The Pope said that theologians should go further and strive to leap forward. He said, “But I would like to make a distinction between the theologian and the evangelist: the evangelist must teach correct, sound doctrine, not what may be new; the theologian ventures further, but is bound by the teaching of the Church. The mission of the theologian is always to leap forward because it is to try, to try to explain theology better.”

At the end of his speech, the pope also specifically raised the issue of female theologians, saying: “I think it may be important to increase the number of female theologians, not to make them fashionable, but because they think differently from men, and they make Theology becomes deeper and more “flavored”.

