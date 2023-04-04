Pope Francis has met with the directors and staff of the Italian National Social Security Institute, where he praised the Italian retirement system for “bringing people together across generations” and showing “a close bond”.

(Vatican News Network)Today’s society “seems to be confused about the vision of the future”, short-sighted, and indifferent to the possible sufferings of future generations; the ecological crisis and public debt weigh heavily on the shoulders of young people, and the issue of insurance “has more practical significance.” Pope Francis made such reflections when he received the director and staff of the Italian National Social Security Institute (INPS) in the Vatican on April 3. On the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the Italian Social Security Institute, the Pope praised its valuable experience, saying that the Social Security Institute, parish scriptures and voluntary services are the three unique treasures of the country.

Speaking of social security, the Pope called it “a welfare system that unites people of all generations”. In fact, a worker’s pension is not only accumulated during his past years of service, but also depends on the specific contributions of other workers, including foreign workers who do not yet have Italian citizenship. Therefore, the prerequisite for insurance to work is a strong link between generations. However, the phenomenon of “population winter” also has an impact on the insurance system.

In addition, the insurance system reminds us that “everything is connected” and that we are all connected. “The stability of social life depends on the network of collective solidarity and mutual assistance. Public well-being comes through the daily labor of millions of workers, and the workers act together based on the principle of solidarity.”

In view of the increasingly serious problem of population aging in countries such as Italy, the Pope made a three-point appeal: first, say “no” to the problem of illegal labor; second, say “no” to the phenomenon of abuse of precarious work; third, to say “no” to Work with dignity says yes.

First of all, the problem of illegal workers makes it impossible for families to contribute to the retirement system and to participate in retirement insurance according to law. This labor market exposes workers to various forms of exploitation and injustice. Furthermore, job instability. The Pope pointed out that job instability should only be a “transitional” period, because prolonging the job instability will cause people to “lose confidence.” Difficulty entering the insurance system contributes to the problem of low birth rates”.

Speaking of dignified work, the Pope emphasized that work should “always be free, creative, participatory and solidarity” (cf. Apostolic Exhortation “Evangelical Joy”, No. 192) . “Insurance is a form of participation, participation in the well-being of oneself and others. Freeing up economic resources, ensuring health care, these are precious treasures of the solidarity of people at different stages of their lives”.

Then, starting from the Bible, the Pope talked about bad insurance and good insurance. Bad insurance is someone who only cares about himself, like the greedy man in the Gospel parable who builds bigger warehouses in order to accumulate his wealth (cf. Lk 12:16-21). “Whoever accumulates wealth only for himself will eventually become disillusioned. Those who are closed in a false sense of security have no future,” said the Pope. The man who believed that his future was safe and comfortable was guaranteed, but God told him that the time had come for him to understand that he would not be able to enjoy what he had prepared.

Good insurance, on the contrary, is that of old St. Joseph. The ancient St. Joseph became the ruler of Egypt, and he saved food in good years so that he could better meet the needs of bad years. The Pope explained that Saint Joseph of old not only trusted in God’s providence and discerned God’s will, but also showed foresight for the good of the people, looking far ahead and “caring for those entrusted to him”. The Pope thus pointed out that the mission of the Italian National Social Security Institute is to “take care of people’s future”.

“We need wise statesmen who follow the code of fraternity, who know how to tell the difference between the seasons, and avoid wasting resources when they are at hand, lest future generations be in serious trouble.”

The Pope concluded by expressing his gratitude to the directors and staff of the Italian Social Security Institute for their support of men and women workers, “to ensure assistance to the unemployed, to support the sick, the disabled or the elderly”. The Pope wished that Italy would continue to promote a culture that values ​​the common good, insurance and sustainability, taking into account the economic and social dimensions.

