(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received the participants of the Plenary Assembly of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences at the Vatican on September 10, and called on them to promote, in particular, knowledge aimed at building peace at this historic moment. The Pope urged “to use all knowledge based on science and experience in order to overcome misfortune, poverty, new forms of slavery, and to avoid war”, while also “rejecting studies that aim at death”. May “scientists around the world work together to decouple science and weapons into a force for peace”.

At this moment, a disturbing new dark cloud hangs over the earth, and it seems that there is no sign of dissipating. Faced with such a gloomy picture, Pope Francis pointed to the light of prayer, saying: “The current number of armed conflicts is worrisome. I have spoken of a ‘sporadic’ third world war, and today we might call it the “Comprehensive”, the risk to the world and the planet is increasing. St. John Paul II thanked God for protecting the world from atomic war through the intercession of Our Lady. Unfortunately, we must now continue to fight for this Dangerous prayer.”

Pope Francis also called on everyone to hear the pain and cry of the earth and the victims of injustice. “God created all human beings and prepared a happy and happy end for all. In the name of God we are called today to bear witness to our fraternal nature of freedom, justice, dialogue, encounter with each other, love and peace, Avoid fostering hatred, resentment, division, violence and war. God has given us the earth and has commanded us to protect and develop it. In the name of God we are called today to make an ecological conversion to save our common home and our the lives of future generations, rather than exacerbating inequality, exploitation and destruction.”

The Pope concluded by stressing that the scientific achievements of this century should always meet the needs of fraternity, justice and peace, and contribute to the solution of humanity’s great challenges. The Pope encourages members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences “to fight for truth, freedom, dialogue, justice and peace”: in this regard, the Catholic Church and scientists are allies.

