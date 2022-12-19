Home World Pope to Peru: stop violence, start dialogue – Vatican News Vatican
After reciting the Angelus on December 18, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the South American country of Peru, calling on the country to stop violence and embark on the path of dialogue. At the same time, the Bishops’ Conference of the country also invites the faithful across the country to pray for “peace, hope and fraternity” in the country on that day, so as to overcome the political and social crisis.

(Vatican News Network)After leading the believers to recite the Angelus at the study window of the Vatican Apostolic Building on December 18, Pope Francis specifically mentioned Peru, a South American country currently in violent conflict, expressing concern about the situation in Peru.

“Let us pray for peace in Peru, that the violence in the country cease and that it embarks on the path of dialogue to overcome the political and social crises that afflict the people,” said the pope.

In addition, in response to the turbulent political crisis in the Peruvian country, the country’s bishops’ conference previously issued a statement, inviting all believers and people of good will to express their support for peace. Prayers for peace, hope and love from Peru.

