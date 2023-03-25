Pope Francis’ meeting with Polish miners’ families is moving. The families of the miners who came to meet the Pope that day lost their loved ones in a mine accident last April.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received Polish miners’ families in the Vatican Apostolic Building on March 24. About 80 family members of the miners who came to see the Pope lost their loved ones in two coal mine accidents on April 20 and 23 last year.

During the meeting, the Pope expressed his solidarity with them. The Pope did not take the speech, but said a few words from the bottom of his heart. He said: “Thank you for your visit. I don’t know what to say in front of you. Silence is compassion. It is very sad to lose a husband, a father in such an accident. Not to mention that some people are still buried in the mines.” .”

“I don’t want to say much, but I just want to tell you that I am with you, with a closeness of heart, with great concern for you. In such a difficult and tragic situation, I pray with you,” the Pope said.

In such a situation, it is easy to have doubts, because God does not seem to hear our prayers. “The silence of death and the silence of God,” said the Pope. “This silence sometimes makes us angry. Do not be afraid to be angry: that anger is also a prayer. It is what we ask repeatedly in this situation: ‘Why?” The answer is : “In darkness, God is with us. We don’t understand it, but He is with us.” “

The pope invited the families present for a moment of silence and prayer before bestowing his blessing on them. The Pope finally greeted everyone present one by one.

