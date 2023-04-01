Director of the Holy See Press Office Bruni announced that Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital on April 1, and said that the Pope will also attend the Palm Sunday liturgy held in St. Peter’s Square.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis may return to Casa Santa Marta, his Vatican residence, on April 1 after being treated for bronchitis at Gemelli General Hospital. Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, announced the news at noon on March 31, confirming the advance announcement made by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, head of the College of Cardinals that morning. In a statement, the Vatican spokesman revealed that the pope “was in good condition yesterday and the clinical course was normal”.

Bruni said, “Pope Francis had dinner last night and had pizza with the people who took care of him during his hospital stay in the past few days, including doctors, nurses, assistants and Vatican security personnel.” On the morning of the 31st, after breakfast, the Pope “read a few newspapers and then resumed work. After the results of the final inspection this morning, the Pope is expected to return to Santa Marta House tomorrow.”

In addition, the director of the press office of the Holy See also confirmed that “as he is expected to leave the hospital tomorrow, Pope Francis will also attend the liturgy of Palm Sunday in St. Peter’s Square, that is, the Sunday of Passion”.

The news of the Pope’s possible discharge from the hospital was announced in the second announcement of the day by the Holy See Press Room on March 30, which also included reports from the medical team that treated Pope Francis in recent days. “During the scheduled clinical examination of the Pope, he was diagnosed with bronchitis and treated with antibiotics, which achieved the expected results, so the Pope’s health improved significantly,” experts said.

