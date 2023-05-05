Pope to the faithful: Our Lady of May pray especially for peace and ending wars – Vatican News Vatican

Pope Francis once again invoked the intercession of the Virgin Mary during his routine audience on Wednesday to end the brutality of the war in Ukraine. In the catechism, the people are called to “build bridges of peace” and “tolerate differences and accept those who knock at the door”.

(Vatican News Network) During his routine public audience on Wednesday, May 3, Pope Francis called on the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square from all over the world to say the Rosary for peace in May, a month of special devotion to Our Lady. In particular, he mentioned that Our Lady appeared to three little shepherd boys in Fatima and invited them to “say the Rosary every day for world peace and for the end of war”.

Pope Francis addressed pilgrims from European countries: “For your country and for Europe as a whole, call on the intercession of Our Lady for steadfastness of faith, unity and cooperation, but above all for peace, especially for Ukraine. Pray for peace.”

The pope also spoke of the mission of Europe today, which is to “build beautiful” humanitarian bridges between the peoples of Europe, and that Europe as a whole is called to “tolerate differences and accept those who knock at the door.” To call on the intercession of Our Lady, the Pope said, is to “root our hearts in the love of God” and help the world “build bridges of peace”.

Finally, the Pope prayed: “We entrust the suffering people of Ukraine to Mary, Mother of Consolation and Queen of Peace.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn