The Pope will visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan at the end of January. Both countries have been tormented by violence, division.

(Vatican News Network)Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, introduced Pope Francis’ pastoral visit itinerary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan from January 31 to February 5 in the Holy See Press Room on January 24. Asked by reporters about the insecurity of the two African countries, Bruni said there was “no particular threat” in the two countries. He also said that local authorities have taken all safety measures to ensure the safety of everyone.

Bruni said the pope would visit the Democratic Republic of Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 and then travel to South Sudan, where he will join the archbishop of Canterbury and leaders of the Church of Scotland for a two-year prayer for peace. Day of ecumenical pilgrimage. The pope’s visit to the two African countries was originally scheduled to take place in July 2022, but was postponed because he needed treatment for his knee.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office explained that the Pope’s visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo has changed. His planned visit to Goma, North Kivu province, a particularly volatile region, was canceled as violence continued to ravage parts of the province.

“It’s not because he’s afraid,” Bruni said, but because he wanted to make sure that no one was in danger of being attacked when they got together to see the pope or attend a Mass he presided over. The Pope has long wanted to visit Christian-majority South Sudan, but instability in the country has complicated planning.

