The Pope will visit Hungary from April 28 to 30 this year. During this pastoral visit, in addition to meeting the country’s civil authorities and ecclesiastical communities, there were two other important moments: a visit to an institution for blind children and meetings with the poor and refugees.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis will visit Hungary at the end of April this year. On September 12, 2021, he visited this country for a brief stay of about 7 hours, presided over the closing mass of the International Eucharist Congress, and met with local bishops, Christian associations and representatives of several Jewish groups. Now, the Pope has returned to Hungary again, embracing the country and its Church community. The Holy See Press Office announced on February 27 the itinerary of the Pope’s visit to Hungary from April 28 to 30.

The Pope’s special plane will depart from Rome Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at 8:10 am on April 28 and arrive at Budapest International Airport about 2 hours later. An hour after arrival, at approximately 11 am, there will be an official welcoming ceremony at the Hungarian Presidential Palace. The Pope will then meet with the country’s President, Ms. Katalin Novák, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as representatives of civil authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps. The final event of the day will be at 5 pm when the Pope will meet priests, consecrated persons, nuns and seminarians in St. Stephen’s Church.

There will be two events on the morning of April 29: at 8:45, the Pope will meet privately with blind children from the “Laszlo Batthyany Strattmann institution”. The institution is named after a Hungarian ophthalmologist who was beatified in 2003. Later, the Pope will meet the poor and refugees at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Hungary. The two activities in the afternoon were: an interview with young people at the gymnasium at 4:30, and a private meeting with the Brothers of the Society of Jesus at the Holy See Embassy in Hungary at 6:00.

The Pope will preside over Mass at Kossuth Lajos Square at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, and recite the “Happiness Sutra of the Queen of Heaven”. At 4:00 p.m. that day, he will receive representatives from universities and cultural circles. The Pope’s special plane is expected to leave Hungary at 6:00 p.m. and arrive at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at 7:55 p.m.

