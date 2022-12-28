The 45th Taize European Gathering kicked off in Rostock on December 28. Young people from different Christian churches, languages ​​and nationalities shared, prayed and strengthened brotherhood in this gathering. Pope Francis wrote to the participants, expressing his spiritual sympathy, encouragement and love for them.

(Vatican News Network)Taize Group will hold the 45th year-end European party in Rostock, Germany from December 28 to New Year’s Day 2023, with the theme of “Inner Life and Unity and Communion”. Many church figures and political leaders sent letters to the young people attending the meeting, and Pope Francis also expressed words of encouragement on this occasion. A letter signed by Archbishop Pena, undersecretary of state for the Holy See, reads: “Holy Father Pope desires to express his spiritual presence with you and his love for you. After several years of the epidemic, you can It is a great opportunity and a beautiful sign of hope to be together again.”

However, the world today faces new challenges, especially the return of war to the European continent. This is worrying and urges everyone to reflect on what they can contribute to building peace and fraternity. Archbishop Pena noted that the theme of the gathering “will lead them to choose to trust in God without losing faith in man” in the face of catastrophe. The Pope encourages them to make this choice. “In fact, it is through prayer, inner life, and a personal relationship with God that hope remains alive and trust in God is renewed. And it is precisely through the practice of solidarity among people that In order to feel the power of God to exercise in himself to change the world “, and to increase this communion in the presence of the Lord”.

The Vatican’s undersecretary of state told young people that God called them to be creative and “resist the fear that holds us back”. Through the Holy Spirit, they “will be able to say ‘no’ to all forms of injustice” and develop the ability to say “yes”, thus “joining hands in finding solutions to today’s challenges”. This is why Pope Francis expects the whole Church to embark on the same path. “The Pope encourages you to take your rightful place in this process and invites you to pray for this intention,” wrote Archbishop Pena. At the end of the letter, Pope Francis bestowed the apostolic blessing on the young people.

In addition to the Pope, Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, Pastor Burghart, Secretary-General of the World Federation of Lutheran Churches, and Secretary-General of the United Nations Guterres also made speeches for this gathering of the Taizé group. letter.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn