Pope Francis presided over an ecumenical prayer meeting in Bahrain on the afternoon of November 4, emphasizing that “unity in pluralism” and “witness of life” are the essence of ecumenism.

(Vatican News Network)The Pope concluded the second day of his pastoral visit to Bahrain on November 4 with an ecumenical prayer meeting. In the afternoon, the Pope, together with the Patriarch of Constantinople and other leaders of the Christian community in the region, held an ecumenical meeting and prayers for peace at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Awali.

In his speech, the Pope said sadly that divisions among Christians “hurt the divine body of God”. The Pope stressed that the Holy Spirit, who unites all the members of the Church, is greater than our following carnal divisions; that is, the power that unites us is far greater than our divisions. The Pope’s speech focused on the two themes of unity in diversity and living witness.

The Pope first pointed out that on the first Pentecost, when the disciples were gathered together, the Holy Spirit descended upon them. In Bahrain, the tiny flock of Christians “helps us feel the need for unity,” the Pope said. Through the praise of God inspired by the Holy Spirit, this unity can grow. The Pope stressed that unity does not mean cookie-cutter, uniformity, but the inclusion of diversity and acceptance of each other in our differences, which “is the spirit of our ecumenical journey.”

Turning to the second theme, “Living Witness”, the Pope pointed out that on Pentecost, the action of the Holy Spirit was to make Christ’s earliest disciples “go out into all parts of the world“. Christian testimony is expressed more in action than in words. The Pope said Christianity “is not a privilege to boast, but a gift to share”. The Pope reminded those present that loving everyone is “the distinguishing characteristic of Christians, the essence of our witness”.

“The Holy Spirit unites us and sends us; in communion he brings us together and sends us to carry out the mission of God.”

In closing his speech, the Pope invited everyone present to “entrust our common journey” to the Holy Spirit. May the Holy Spirit descend upon us so that we may once again have the Pentecostal experience, “opening new horizons and accelerating our journey in unity and peace”.

