Pope Francis met with attendees of the 27th World Congress of the International Federation of Catholic Business Executives Associations, urging them to use their God-given grace to work towards a more caring and inclusive economy.

The purpose of the International Federation of Catholic Business Managers’ Associations is to promote an “economy based on respect and human dignity” and to promote “the concept of public welfare”. The theme of this conference is “Creating a New Economy for Public Welfare”.

To this end, the Pope first pointed out to the entrepreneurs present that “everyone has the right to participate in economic life and has the responsibility to contribute according to his talents, the degree of progress of his country and of the entire human family. It is about solidarity and justice. responsibility, and the best way to bring about the progress of the whole human family” (cf. Compilation of the Social Teachings of the Church, No. 333). In other words, the “new economy” advocated by Pope Francis is to embrace everyone and enhance the development and dignity of everyone.

The Pope went on to talk about the plight of unskilled workers in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the plight of socially marginalized workers such as migrants and refugees: they are often employed in the most dangerous and indecent jobs. The Pope hopes to help them “live in dignity” “through work”.

The Pope said that work is not just a transaction between employers and employees, but “expresses that we, the workers, are made in the image and likeness of God”. Therefore, if labor can “care for human beings and restore them to their full dignity, it will certainly help to ensure a sustainable future for future generations”.

In addition, Pope Francis also mentioned the “Economy of Francis”, which will be held in Assisi, Italy, from September 22 to 24 this year. At that time, about a thousand young economists from all over the world reflected on the “new economy” together. In this opportunity to meet Catholic entrepreneurs, the Pope encouraged them to work together with the youth of the “Economy of Francis” to create an economy in line with the exhortation of the Gospel. Such an economy creates peace, takes care of creation, and serves all mankind, leaving no one behind.

The Pope concluded by urging business leaders to forge new alliances with youth in order to create such a “new economy” for the public good.

