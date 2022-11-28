After reciting the Angelus, the Pope condemns the prevalence of sexual violence against women, and remembers the homeless German Scheff who “frozen to death” under the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square in his prayers Le.

(Vatican News Network)Sexual violence against women is “unfortunately a pervasive and ubiquitous phenomenon, and it is also used as a weapon of war”. Pope Francis said so after reciting the Angelus on Sunday, November 27. Many people took part in a march against sexual violence against women during the conflict, organized by the British embassy in the Holy See that morning. The Pope greets them.

The campaign aims to “highlight the global problem of sexual violence being used as a weapon of war around the world“. The Vatican Athletes Association also participated in the event. Those who participated in the procession set off from different starting points in Rome and arrived in St. Peter’s Square at noon to recite the Angelus with the Pope.

“My thoughts are also with Burkhard Scheffler. He died three days ago under the colonnade in St. Peter’s Square: from the cold,” the pope said after the chanting. A homeless German national who was found lifeless on the morning of Friday, 25th.

“He lived on the streets of Rome and was helped by the Pontifical Service of Charity. Unfortunately, the past few cold and rainy nights have made his already fragile physical condition even more difficult to resist,” said Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office. Bruni stressed that the pope invited the faithful to join him in praying for Scheffler and “all those homeless who are forced to live on the streets in Rome and around the world“.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn